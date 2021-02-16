Overjoyed Simmons says series result 'unbelievable' achievement

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — An elated Head Coach Phil Simmons said Sunday the performance of the West Indies side in the two-Test series here had exceeded his expectations.

Stressing even though he was usually positive ahead of every series, Simmons said the fact an inexperienced side had trounced Bangladesh on home soil had been an achievement hard to anticipate.

“It's a joyous occasion. It's an occasion which we haven't been able to celebrate as a West Indies cricket team since 2012,” Simmons said in reference to the last time West Indies won two Tests away from home.

“It's just unbelievable. Words fail me right now but the joy that's inside me right now is unbelievable.”

He continued: “We're playing Bangladesh at home and to come and to win two Test matches back to back in Bangladesh to win the series in Bangladesh, it does [exceed my expectations].

