CG Insurance Super50 Cup: Match 9
Wed, Feb 17, '21
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Windward Islands Volcanoes recorded their second win of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup as they beat Jamaica Scorpions by 92 runs at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Tuesday night. Volcanoes made 260-8 off their 50 overs as left-hander Keron Cottoy top-scored with 64 off 47 balls with four fours and five sixes.
In reply, Jamaica had a bad start were 61-5 in the 15th over before being bowled out for 168 in the 37th over. Left-arm spinner Larry Edward celebrated his 26th birthday in style with a match-winning spell of 3-36 off 10 overs.
When Windwards batted, Andre Fletcher made 60 from 51 balls at the top of the order with four fours and three sixes. Cottoy was named the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Match, as he continued his good form to follow up his career-best 72 in the previous match against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force. Volcanoes were 171-5 after 40 overs but Cottoy raised the tempo with a number of breathtaking shots as and the last 10 overs yielded 89 runs.
Full scoreboard here: http://bit.ly/s50livescorecardmatch9