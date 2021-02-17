Simmons welcomes Windies selection headache

The West Indies contingent, who will be returning home this week, will all have broad smiles on their faces when they touch down in their respective territories, following their Test series win away to Bangladesh.

No smile will be broader than that of head coach Phil Simmons, who watched as his young troops masterminded back-to-back Test wins to claim their first away series win since 2017.

For Simmons, winning the series under adverse circumstances is one of his top three moments as a coach, and the Trinidadian had nothing but praise for Kraigg Brathwaite and his troops, who pulled off what many felt was a near-impossible task.

“I was pleased mainly with the work ethic and the ability of the players to absorb information and put things together,” he said. “I think the guys were completely open-minded about what we needed to do, to work and be good in the series. If you are good in the series, then you have a chance of winning.”

Read more at The Jamaica Gleaner

7 comments