Sir Curtly hails Brathwaite, Cornwall final day heroics

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Fast bowling legend Sir Curtly Ambrose has singled out interim Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for special praise, following their superb contributions on the final day which helped West Indies win the second Test against Bangladesh last Sunday.

Brathwaite drew plaudits for his inspired field settings, rotation of bowlers and overall decision-making, which also saw him snatch three wickets in an inspired spell of off-spin.

Meanwhile, Man of the Match Cornwall grabbed four wickets and three sharp slip catches as the Caribbean side produced a magnificent effort to stop Bangladesh from reaching an uncomplicated target of 231 in Dhaka.

“I thought the captaincy was good. Kraigg Brathwaite, he was innovative, rotated his bowlers quite well, and he followed his gut feeling from time to time and generally, as a West Indian, I am happy for the guys,” Sir Curtly said here during the ongoing Super50 Cup, for which he is a member of the television commentary team."

