CG Insurance Super50 Cup: Technical Committee approves injury replacements

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Technical Committee for the CG Insurance Super50 Cup has approved injury replacements for the Barbados Pride and Leeward Islands Hurricanes for the remainder of the tournament, following injuries to three players.

Kyle Hope and Shai Hope have been named as replacements for Dominic Drakes (knee injury) and Keon Harding (hip injury) in the Barbados Pride squad. Both players have tested negative for COVID-19 after recovering from the virus following positive COVID tests before the start of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup.

Kofi James has been named to replace Nino Henry (groin injury) in the Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad.

