CG Insurance Super50 Cup: Match 11 ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Fast bowler Akeem Jordan took the third five-wicket haul of his List A career to bowl Barbados Pride to a huge win over Windward Islands Volcanoes on Thursday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Operating from the Sir Andy Roberts End, Jordan ended with 5-26 in a superb ten-over spell to dismiss Volcanoes for 113 in the 35th over – as Barbados won by 173 runs. Jordan made an impactful return to the starting XI and was the obvious choice for the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Match award. He struck twice in the 14th over when opener Andre Fletcher hit a powerful drive to mid-off and was well caught by Jason Holder diving forward. Kevin Stoute fell two balls later, as he received sharp, lifting delivery which took under-edge and was taken by keeper Shai Hope. Full scoreboard here: http://bit.ly/s50livescorematch11

At 72-4 Volcanoes suffered a major blow when skipper Sunil Ambris became Jordan's third victim – caught at deep square-leg and they never recovered. Fast bowler Chemar Holder (2-27) and left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop (2-33) also bowled well.

Earlier opener Justin Greaves (76) and Shamarh Brooks (61) combined to propel Pride to 286-8 off their 50 overs. The pair added 135 for the second wicket as Greaves hit eight fours and a six while Brooks hit four fours and three sixes. Left-hander Jonathan Carter then made 49 off 54 balls – with 36 of his runs coming in boundaries – to maintain his good form following previous knocks of 58 and 56.

“It feels great… after not having as good a debut (for Barbados) as I would have liked. … to come back with the support of my team-mates, family and friends, I think I made everyone proud today,” Jordan said. “I was relaxed and I just came and did what I normally would do and enjoyed today’s performance. We needed this win … it was well set up by the batsmen, and I was happy to play my part in the overall outcome.”

Highlights available here https://bit.ly/2LQTuxt to Caribbean viewers on West Indies YouTube channel from 4pm ECT/3pm Jamaica tomorrow.

Upcoming matches:

Friday: Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. First ball is 9 am (8 am Jamaica Time)

Saturday: Guyana Jaguars vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at Coolidge Cricket Ground. First ball is 1:30pm (12:30pm Jamaica Time)

