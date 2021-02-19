'Strong case' for Brathwaite to replace Holder  Murray

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Former Test Vice-Captain Deryck Murray believes West Indies could benefit from Kraigg Brathwaite's retention as captain for next month's Test series against Sri Lanka, and regular skipper Jason Holder focusing on his role as an all-rounder in the setup.

Brathwaite has drawn widespread praise for inspiring an inexperienced West Indies to a resounding 2-0 series win over Bangladesh — the first time in nearly a decade the Caribbean side have won two Tests on away soil.

And Murray said once selectors retained the core of the squad from the Bangladesh tour for the upcoming series, there was a “strong case” for Brathwaite replacing Holder.

“I do not discard Kraigg Brathwaite as captain automatically, so we need to look at what happens between now and [the Sri Lanka series]… what is the team we are going to put together,” Murray said.

“And if it is that four or five [members] of this team that has just completed the game in Bangladesh are going to be in that team [for Sri Lanka], there's a strong case for [retaining Brathwaite].”

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

0 comments