There was little interest in West Indies players at the 2021 IPL Auction held in Chennai earlier today.

About 18 West Indies players were in the pool of 292 players hoping to fill 61 slots across the eight IPL franchises but only one, Fabian Allen, was sold. The Jamaican all-rounder will join Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran at the renamed Punjab Kings for the new season for just over US$100,000.

Meanwhile, the likes of Evin Lewis and Sheldon Cottrell, who had a base price of just under US$150,000 went unsold.

