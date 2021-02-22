Brathwaite 'slightly ahead' of Holder for captaincy  Sir Clive

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Legendary former Captain Sir Clive Lloyd has weighed in on the raging debate over the future of the West Indies Test captaincy, saying be believed Kraigg Brathwaite was “slightly ahead” of Jason Holder to lead the side in next month's series against Sri Lanka.

While pointing out that Holder was competent enough to continue in the role, Sir Clive said Brathwaite's exemplary leadership in inspiring an inexperienced side to a 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh, earlier this month, could not be ignored by selectors.

However, the 76-year-old Sir Clive said both players brought vital experience to the squad, and if selectors were keen on making a change, it was important to first sit down and discuss the matter with the players.

“If I were a selector, obviously Kraigg would be slightly ahead of Jason because of what [he] has done with the team that they have there,” Sir Clive said earlier this week.

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

2 comments