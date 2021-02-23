The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board are throwing their support for the current leadership of Cricket West Indies in the lead up to the virtual Annual General Meeting set for March 28.

According to the Trinidad Guardian, Ricky Skerritt and Dr. Kishore Shallow were nominated by the Leeward Islands Cricket Board and was seconded by the TTCB.

The incumbents are being challenged by CWI directors Anand Sanasie, secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board and Barbados Cricket Association Vice President Calvin Hope. Sanasie formally announced his candidacy last week citing the need for visionary leadership.

