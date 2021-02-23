He has only played three Test matches for the West Indies but wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva believes he has made great strides in his development as a batsman since he made his debut in New Zealand in December 2020.

The 22-year-old Trinidadian has so far scored 234 runs at an average of 39 in his fledgling career, and in all three matches he stepped in to play significant knocks for the West Indies, none perhaps more important than his Test-best of 92 that he scored in the recent second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka that helped the West Indies to a hard-fought 17-run win.

In the wake of his recent performances that resulted in wins for his team, Da Silva thinks the experiences have helped him grow as a player.

“My game has come a long way. There’s definitely still a lot to be done but I am happy with the improvements made so far and learning to adjust to different conditions,” he told Sportsmax.TV, highlighting that much of his recent learning came while playing against Bangladesh.

Read more at SportsMax