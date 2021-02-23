Holder rebuts complacency talk, says Pride were outplayed

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Captain Jason Holder has pushed back on suggestions complacency was behind Barbados Pride's shock 51-run defeat to Jamaica Scorpions here Sunday night.

Chasing a modest 219 at Coolidge Cricket Ground for a place in the semi-finals of the Super50 Cup, Pride slumped from a seemingly impregnable 141 for two in the 29th over to 167 all out in the 42nd over, losing their last eight wickets for 26 runs.

Part-time off-spinner Andre McCarthy proved the unlikely hero for Scorpions, snatching a sensational hat-trick in the 40th over as part of a career-best six-wicket haul to demolish the Pride batting.

“I don't think [it was complacency]. We had a really good chat before we went out to bat and I just kind of reminded the fellas of what's at stake and how to go about it,” Holder said.

“You've still got to be positive, put pressure on the Jamaica Scorpions bowlers, and just try to finish the game clinically.

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

0 comments