Notwithstanding the Guyana Jaguars’ crushing nine-wicket victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the final preliminary round match on Monday, Captain Leon Johnson says he has no intention of underestimating their opponents when the two teams meet again in the second semi-final tomorrow.

On Monday Guyana bowled the Windwards out for 153 before cruising to 155 for one with 128 balls to spare. It was a victory that would have boosted the confidence of the Jaguars knowing that they would face the same opponents again in the second of the two semi-finals three days later.

However, Johnson, whose side has not won the tournament in 16 years, says they are not taking anything for granted.

“We are not going to be complacent after a good victory on Monday. They have one of the better players, Kavem (Hodge) returning to strengthen their side,” he said.

Read more at SportsMax