Controversial eligibility rules were never meant to disenfranchise Windies players - Cameron

Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Dave Cameron, insists the controversial eligibility rules put in place during his tenure were never meant to disenfranchise players.

The legislation, which was implemented as the region jostled with the cash-rich T20 leagues for the commitment of its top players, stated that players who did make themselves available for domestic competitions would be ineligible for international selection.

“It was never about not wanting players to play around the world. We respected that, we accepted that, but, West Indies cricket doesn’t have a product if we don’t have our best players playing. So we needed to find a way to get our players to have the understanding that you can’t play everything,” Cameron told the Mason and Guest radio program.

