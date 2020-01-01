CWI announces new broadcast rights deal with Sky New Zealand ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the signing of another major long-term broadcast rights agreement. This time it is with Sky New Zealand for the exclusive live coverage to all West Indies home matches played in the Caribbean. The agreement covering both television and digital rights will mean that Sky New Zealand including its Sky Go mobile app and Sky Sport Now streaming app will offer live coverage and highlights of televised West Indies regional tournaments including the current and future editions of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup. The agreement will feature next month’s visit of Sri Lanka for three CG Insurance T20Is, three CG Insurance ODIs and two Test matches. Later this year West Indies is expected to host South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. The postponed 2020 white ball series against New Zealand is likely to be rescheduled into 2022.

CWI President, Ricky Skerritt said: “CWI is pleased to announce that we will be doing business with another leading sports broadcaster, Sky New Zealand. We are continuing to ensure an expanding worldwide coverage of the exciting West Indies brand of international and regional cricket.”

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, welcomed the new agreement and said: “This landmark long-term agreement with Sky New Zealand’s leading sports broadcaster will ensure West Indies matches and New Zealand tours of the West Indies can be watched live on TV and mobile devices. This partnership delivers on our strategy to deliver the best of West Indies cricket to fans all over the world.”

Sophie Moloney, CEO Sky New Zealand said: “The West Indies have always delivered some of the most exciting and explosive cricket, appreciated by fans around the world. New Zealand cricket lovers are no exception, and we look forward to continuing our fantastic relationship on behalf of our customers.”

This is CWI’s fourth new broadcast rights agreement announced in recent weeks, following announcements with ESPN+ for the United States; BT Sport for the United Kingdom and Ireland; and SuperSport for sub-Saharan Africa including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Kenya.

