Gayle targets third world T20 title

Veteran Jamaica and West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has his eyes firmly set on the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, as the regional side gets ready to face Sri Lanka in three T20 Internationals in Antigua, starting tomorrow.

The 41-year-old Gayle, who will be making an international return after two years out, says he is mentally and physically prepared for the current assignment. However, the T20 World Cup in India later this year is one of his main aims, with ambitions of securing a third silverware at the global showpiece.

“I want to start by winning this series, but the bigger picture is actually to get three T20 titles under my belt, so that’s the goal I am setting,” said Gayle

“It’s the desire I have and I am still performing as well. Sometimes back then, I thought about walking away from the game, but then persons would say, don’t do it, stay and play as long as possible, so I decided I will continue playing the game of cricket,” added Gayle.

Read more at the Jamaica Gleaner

