Carlos' First Test Picks

by CARLOS RAGOONATH

It already seems ages since the West Indies Test team, minus several of the region’s leading players who made themselves unavailable for the tour, were victorious in their recently concluded series in Bangladesh. Standout performances from many of the new faces paved the way for the Kraigg Brathwaite led team to register an unlikely, and much needed, series victory away from home. With Sri Lanka already in the Caribbean for a multi-format tour, attention has now switched to what the makeup of the WI Test team will be given that those players who did not tour Bangladesh will also be available.

The biggest call the selectors will be faced with is whether Jason Holder, the incumbent Test captain and one of those that was unavailable for Bangladesh, should hold on to the captaincy. Phil Simmons, West indies coach and selector, was full of praise for Brathwaite’s leadership role in Bangladesh while many pundits have also been echoing similar sentiments. Will Holder hold on or will Brathwaite be preferred?

Another area that needs urgent addressing is the opening position. John Campbell, who’s been in possession alongside Brathwaite, is averaging under 25 after 13 Tests with just 2 fifties; an underwhelming return for a top order batsman. This is a position that absolutely needs addressing as it’s so critical to the success of any team.

With the Test ‘regulars’ now available alongside those that contributed so well in their absence, the competition for middle order batting spots and the wicketkeeping position is great and will be hotly debated. Will the likes of Hetmyer, Bravo, Chase and Dowrich return to the fold ahead of Bonner, Mayers, Moseley and Da Silva or will the selectors opt for continuity with those that delivered in Bangladesh? Is Cornwall likely to be a similar threat in home conditions to what he was in more favourable Asian conditions?

No one knows just what the WI selectors thinking and strategy are; however, like most ‘wannabe’ selectors out there, I seem to think that I know what they should be. Here, I seek to share my squad that I would like to see suiting up for the first Test against the visiting Sri Lankans, along with my thoughts and rationale.

My XI:

1 – Brathwaite - Captain

2 - Da Silva

3 - Brooks

4 - Bonner

5 - Mayers

6 – Hope - wk

7 - Chase

8 – Holder

9 - Joseph

10 - Roach

11 – Gabriel

My rationale:

I strongly believe that WI cricket will be better off with Shai Hope contributing and we simply need to find ways to get the best out of him; sooner the better. His performances in ODI, where he doubles as keeper, are amongst the best in the world. He’s struggled in Tests as a pure batsman but I’m of the view that if he’s given the keeping role as well it should help with his confidence as he then knows that he has a backup even if he fails with the bat. That confidence, I’m hoping, will eventually translate to his batting. The plus is that he’s a good enough keeper at this level. Joshua Da Silva, on the other hand, has looked the part as a pure batsman; he’s batted up the order in First Class cricket so opening should not be an issue. He’s more a batsman than a keeper anyway and he looked quite comfortable against the New Zealand quicks in scoring a fifty on debut. He’s very organized, with a good head on those shoulders, and has shown admirable fight in his short career thus far. Also, there are no other openers who are breaking down the door to get in so Da Silva is my long-term choice as second opener alongside Brathwaite. This particular selection may be akin to taking a punt but it’s certainly not without merit and some analysis. I liken it to those of Langer and Sehwag who did not start their careers as openers but certainly made the position theirs. I’m hopeful that Da Silva will make the transition and provide WI cricket with the long-term solution it has been craving. I make this choice with the caveat that he will be given the opportunities necessary to make a success of it, given that he may not be a natural opener.

There’s no room for Darren Bravo; wonderful talent but he simply looks lost as a Test batsman since his return after that much-publicized spat with the former CWI president. He may well be ruing his time away from the game. Nicholas Pooran needs some long form cricket to strengthen his case; there’s no doubt that he’s one of the best WI prospects at the moment but he needs to show that he’s willing to apply himself and play the long innings necessary in Tests. Shimron Hetmyer, for all his ability, has not shown the type of application and consistency required of someone of his stature, especially in the longer format. He needs to understand that talent alone is not sufficient to produce the goods and accept that he simply has to do more to maintain a regular place.

Shamarh Brooks has shown that he’s capable at this level and is well suited to # 3, hence his selection over the others who may not be ideally suited to the role. This is a key position that not all middle-order batsmen seem capable of filling. After 8 Test matches he has a century and 3 fifties to his credit though he would be the first to admit that he needs to move his current batting average of 28 much further north. He looked well organized and up to the task in English conditions against a much vaunted England seam attack last year while his hundred was made in trying Asian conditions against a top notch Afghanistan spin attack; suggestions that he could be an all-conditions player. Nkrumah Bonner showed the type of application in Bangladesh that has been missing from our batsmen. His temperament and willingness to gut it out in foreign conditions were quite admirable for a newcomer, so he plays. Kyle Mayers’ debut heroics was record breaking stuff that dreams are made of; I’m giving him the opportunity to cement his place in the knowledge that the likes of Hetmyer and Co are breathing down his neck. Mayers was much hyped about as a youngster but did not live up to the billing initially. He mow appears to have matured into the player of that early promise; his performances of late, in all cricket at all levels, suggest as much.

Rahkeem Cornwall was the standout bowler in Bangladesh. However, he appears too dependent on conditions for wickets. He looked very ordinary in England earlier and the conditions at home in the Caribbean are not likely to be in his favour. On the other hand, Roston Chase is a more than capable spinner who can make the team purely on his batting; his selection ahead of Cornwall strengthens the team for me. The fast bowlers pick themselves; Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel. Chemar Holder will be an alternate.

All that’s left now is to justify the captaincy. Jason Holder was thrown into the deep end some 5 years ago. Since then he’s overseen some up and down results – more down than up – while establishing himself as a highly rated medium pacer and more than capable batsman. His recent position at the top of the allrounders list is a reflection of his prowess in both disciplines, though in recent times his performances seem to have waned. There have been times during his captaincy stint when Holder has been praised for his leadership; at other times he’s been accused of lacking in strategy. Under his leadership Barbados finished dead last of the six teams in the recently concluded Super50; that is unlikely to have improved his rating. Kraigg Brathwaite, on the other hand, is still receiving kudos for his leadership of the team in Holder’s absence in Bangladesh. He was very proactive on the field, making some inspirational bowling changes and strategic field placings that were very decisive in securing a series victory. It’s been a while since WI cricket has been on such a high and Brathwaite deserves the chance to keep that momentum going; he has my vote as captain. Freeing up Holder of the captaincy would also give him the opportunity to concentrate on his game without the added burden; hopefully it helps him to get back to the # 1 position on that allrounders list.

Blackwood can certainly consider himself unlucky here based on recent performances but there are only so many spots…….

I truly believe that this squad could represent the way forward for West Indies for the foreseeable future. I know…..no Blackwood / Hetmyer / Cornwall…and Da Silva is not my keeper…Brathwaite as captain...I expect that many, if not all, will find this controversial so am looking forward to the discussions it’s likely to generate.

Having presented the team that I would pick, I don’t necessarily expect that it’s what the WI selectors will pick. As such, I would also hazard a guess as to the squad they will come up with.

I expect that WI selectors will pick the following:

Brathwaite, Blackwood, Bonner, Hetmyer, Mayers, Chase, Da Silva, Holder (Capt), Joseph, Roach and Gabriel.

Brooks, Cornwall and Chemar Holder will also likely complete their squad.

