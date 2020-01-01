Hero CPL delivers record value for tourism boards
Wed, Mar 3, '21
The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has delivered record value for the Caribbean during the 2020 season, with the tourist boards across the region receiving US$258million in media exposure. Whilst the tournament was held behind closed doors in Trinidad & Tobago the Hero CPL worked closely with all six host countries to ensure that the Caribbean was promoted as a must visit destination. Both the live broadcast and the league’s digital channels carried bespoke tourism content for each of our partners.
The total exposure of US$258million is an increase of 381% on the 2019 figure with the tourist boards in Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago benefiting from the Hero CPL promoting the unique attributes of each of the countries. These figures were generated from an independent report compiled by YouGov Sport – one of the most respected research firms in the world.