WI star Gayle worried about state of sport in home country

West Indies and Jamaica batsman, Chris Gayle, has expressed concern regarding the state of cricket in his home country.

In its most recent campaign, the team crashed out of the Regional Super50 competition after being comprehensively beaten in the semi-finals by eventual champions Trinidad and Tobago. The result ended yet another poor run of form in the competition, which the team has not won since the 2011-2012 season. In fact, since that time Jamaica has only managed just one final appearance.

“Jamaica cricket needs help. We need help and there is a lot of talent there and we don’t really want to lose them. We have lost a lot of talent in Jamaica already,” Gayle said.

