Kemar Roach signs Surrey deal for County Championship stint

Surrey have signed Kemar Roach, the West Indies fast bowler, for the first seven games of the County Championship season.

Roach will be the club's second overseas player for the early part of the season, alongside Hashim Amla, who initially joined Surrey on a Kolpak deal ahead of the 2020 season.

While Surrey already have several fast-bowling options on their books, they have opted to bring in Roach's experience following Morne Morkel's departure, and with Sam and Tom Curran due to miss the start of the Championship season to play in the IPL.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

1 comments