Sri Lanka Legends defeated West Indies Legends by five wickets with six balls to spare in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur, India on Friday.

Brian Lara scored a relatively patient 53 and Dwayne Smith, a quick-fire 47 as the West Indies posted 157 for 4 from their 20 overs. The pair put on a 66-run third-wicket stand after William Perkins (19) and Narsingh Deonarine (2) were both run out within the first six overs to leave the West Indies on 38 for 2.

Lara’s half-century came off 49 balls and included eight fours but it was Smith who dominated the partnership scoring his 47 runs from just 27 balls from which he smashed four fours and three sixes before departing with the West Indies 104 for 3 in the 14th over.

Lara remained unbeaten at the end but with the help of Mahendra Nagamootoo (9) and Tino Best, who was unbeaten on 18, took the score to 157.

