Campbell's century headline's Day 1 of Best v Best warm-up encounter

John Campbell made a splendid century to highlight the opening day of the four-day match on Monday. The left-hander top-scored with 129 as the Roston Chase XI reached 280-7 at the close. Resuming on Tuesday morning will be Imran Khan on three not out and with him Jermaine Blackwood on 18 not out.

Campbell dominated the bowling and hit 15 fours and three sixes – two from audacious reverse sweeps off left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and the other a lofted drive from left-arm spinner Kavem Hodge. Overall, Campbell faced 253 balls and batted for 325 minutes before he was caught by Paul Palmer running back from midwicket as he tried to sing a ball from off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall into the on-side.

Read more at Windies Cricket

0 comments