Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow have officially launched their bid to lead for a second term with promises to build on their first term of their leadership of regional cricket.

Under a campaign slogan Forward ‘WI’ Go, the incumbents have promised to continue to lead the fight for organizational modernization, including greater transparency, accountability, and partnership with all stakeholders, designed to support and prepare for achieving the best possible on-field results.

Skerritt said he and Dr Shallow would also continue to battle against petty boardroom politics and territorial insularity, two of the biggest enemies of West Indies cricket progress.

The duo is being challenged by the ticket of Guyana Cricket Board Secretary Anand Sanasie and Barbados Cricket Board Vice President Calvin Hope.

“Some people seem to believe that the CWI boardroom is a type of Parliament where their only job is to oppose or resist any decision that doesn’t directly benefit them individually. Sadly, both of our election opponents are strong proponents of that same antiquated, self-centered, and confrontational mindset”, Skerritt said in a statement today.

