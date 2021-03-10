Brathwaite XI ends Day 2 eighty-four runs short of Chase XI total

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite fell just short of a century as West Indies Brathwaite XI, in pursuit of West Indies Chase XI first day total of 328, were 242 for 5 at the close of play on the second day.

Brathwaite scored a stroke-filled 95 from 156 balls before becoming the third wicket of Jomel Warrican. The team’s pursuit of the target took an early wobble when opener Kieran Powell was dismissed for a duck in the second over. Powell was caught by Sunil Ambris off the bowling of Chemar Holder, having faced just four balls.

Brathwaite, however, immediately partnered with Shamar Brooks to settle the innings and put on 76 for the second wicket before Brooks was caught, for 19, by Hamilton, off the bowling of Nial Smith. Next to bat, Shimron Hetmyer only lasted 5 balls before has was bowled, by Jomel Warrican, for 12 runs.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments