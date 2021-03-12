Shai Hope celebrated his return to international cricket on Wednesday with his 10th ODI century that helped the West Indies cruise to a crushing eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

In a polished display of batting Hope, who had missed tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh because of a loss of form, scored 110 and featured in an opening partnership of 143 with Evin Lewis, who was equally impressive in scoring a controlled 65.

Hope also put on 72 for the second wicket with Darren Bravo, who made an unbeaten 37 as the West Indies achieved their target of 233 with all of 18 balls to spare.

The Barbadian opener said he was buoyed by being able to represent the West Indies once more.

“It feels great to hit a century. Being away from the game for so long when playing is all you know - it's just great to be back," said Hope, who revealed the key factors behind his successful return.

