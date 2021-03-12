West Indies squad named for first Test against Sri Lanka ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today announced the West Indies squad for the first of the two-match Test series at home against Sri Lanka. The Test squad features several players who recently participated in the 2-0 victorious Test series in Bangladesh. Two senior players who did not play in the Bangladesh series, all-rounder Jason Holder and left-handed batsman Darren Bravo, have returned to the Test squad which will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite. The first Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from March 21-25. The Selection Panel also named the squad for the CWI President’s XI to face Sri Lanka in a two-day warm-up match at Coolidge Cricket Ground on March 17-18.

Speaking on the squad, Lead Selector Roger Harper said: “It is good to be able to put together a Test squad with a number of players coming off very good performances in their last series in Bangladesh. Very encouraging. It is a fantastic opportunity to build on the good work that was done in Bangladesh. It is very important to continue the process of working hard, playing with great passion, playing with determination and a great desire to succeed. Doing that consistently will bring us the right results.”

Harper added: “A number of players seized the opportunity that the tour of Bangladesh presented and booked a place for themselves in the Test team for this series. This now means that there is keen competition for places which should drive better individual performances and that of the team. I also think that these players are looking forward to displaying their skills on home soil.”

Squad for first Test

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain)

Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

Darren Bravo

John Campbell

Rahkeem Cornwall

Joshua Da Silva

Shannon Gabriel

Jason Holder

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Kemar Roach

Jomel Warrican

CWI President’s XI Squad

Roston Chase (captain)

Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks

Shannon Gabriel

Jahmar Hamilton

Keon Harding

Kavem Hodge

Shai Hope

Kyle Mayers

Shayne Moseley

Veerasammy Permaul

Anderson Phillip

Kemar Roach

NOTE: Following the conclusion of the CWI President’s XI match Roston Chase, Jahmar Hamilton and Chemar Holder will remain as reserves for the first Test. Jayden Seales will remain as a developmental player.

Test Series Schedule – West Indies v Sri Lanka

March 17-18: CWI President's XI vs Sri Lanka at CCG - 10am ECT/9am JT

March 21-25: 1st Test at SVRS – 10am ECT/9am JT

March 29 to April 2: 2nd Test at SVRS – 10am ECT/9am JT

8 comments