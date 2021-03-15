CG Insurance ODI Series: Match 3 ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Darren Bravo scored his fourth One-Day International century which saw West Indies to victory by five wickets over Sri Lanka and a clean sweep of the three-match CG Insurance ODI series on Sunday. The left-hander in his 111th innings, made 102 off 132 balls, with four sixes and five fours as West Indies reached 276-5 off 48.3 overs in reply to Sri Lanka’s 274-6 off their 50 overs. He was named the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Match. The three wins in this series earned the West Indies 30 points and moved up to fifth position in the International Cricket Council’s Super League table. It was also the third consecutive series win for West Indies, following the sensational 2-0 Test series result in Bangladesh last month, and the 2-1 win in the CG Insurance T20I Series at Coolidge Cricket Ground last week.

Bravo received fantastic support from opener Shai Hope who scored 64 off 72 balls and captain Kieron Pollard an unbeaten 52 off 42 balls. Hope, with scores of 110 and 84 earlier in the series, ended as the leading batsman and was named the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Series. He added 109 for the third wicket with Bravo, who then added a further 80 for the fifth wicket with Pollard, who hit four fours and a six.

“I think today was an important day for me. I tried my best today. It wasn’t the most fluent but at the end of the day, we got the job done which is the most important thing. It feels good to win and take the series 3-0. We wanted to make sure we completed the job today,” Bravo said.

Upcoming matches

Sri Lanka vs CWI President’s XI: March 17-18 at Coolidge Cricket Ground – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)

March 17-18 at Coolidge Cricket Ground – 10am (9am Jamaica Time) 1st Test: March 21-25 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)

March 21-25 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium – 10am (9am Jamaica Time) 2nd Test: March 29 to April 2 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)

