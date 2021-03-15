West Indies white-ball opening batsman Evin Lewis said he is mulling playing Test cricket in the near future but concedes that he needs to play more four-day cricket before he can make that step.

The 29-year-old Trinidadian, an instinctively attacking batsman, has been more pragmatic in his approach during the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka which has resulted in scores of 65, 103 and 13 at an average of 60.3. However, notwithstanding batting into the 38th over on Friday, Lewis revealed after the West Indies won by five-wickets, that he plans to bat even deeper into each innings.

Against that background, he was asked whether this more mature approach to opening the batting, means he would consider opening for the West Indies in Test cricket, especially in light of the fact that neither of the current openers – John Campbell or newly appointed Captain Kraigg Brathwaite – have been particularly convincing.

“I’ve gotten that question from many people. It’s actually something that I have thought about. The only problem is I haven’t played four-day cricket in a while now and I am not sure four-day cricket is going to be played this year,” he said revealing that even members of his family have been encouraging him to give it a go.

