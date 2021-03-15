'Leader' Holder still 'integral part', assures Harper

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Chief Selector Roger Harper has hailed Jason Holder's six-year tenure in charge of the Test squad, stressing the all-rounder remains a leader and an “integral part” of West Indies cricket despite being axed as captain.

The 29-year-old Holder was last week replaced with fellow Barbadian Kraigg Brathwaite ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka set to bowl off next weekend at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Harper said though Holder was no longer captain his role in the Test set-up remained valuable, especially as a senior player and as the world's leading all-rounder.

“The mantle of the captaincy has been passed from Jason to Kraigg [but] I want to say we must appreciate what Jason has done as captain,” Harper told a media conference here.

“He came in at a very young age, took the captaincy at a time when the team was a little unsettled, grew with the job and performed creditably.

