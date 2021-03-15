Ready or not, Brathwaite takes charge

Barbadian journalist Anmar Goodridge Boyce says that while the replacement of Bajan all-rounder Jason Holder as West Indies Test captain did not come as a surprise, he feels that one Test series was not enough to determine that his replacement and countryman, Kraigg Brathwaite, is ready to assume the role on a permanent basis.

The announcement was made Thursday evening before the second One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Antigua and ahead of the first Test, which starts on March 21. Brathwaite only served as captain once, during the West Indies’ tour of Bangladesh earlier this year.

Boyce, who writes for Nation News, says that Brathwaite’s performance during the Bangladeshi series warranted consideration, but thinks that one Test series was not enough to give him the role full-time.

“I don’t agree with appointing Kraigg solely based on his exploits in Bangladesh because if we are being honest, Bangladesh is not high on the ICC rankings and had not played cricket for an entire year,” Boyce told The Gleaner. “[But] Kraigg winning the series in Bangladesh with a group of inexperienced players made him the perfect option. The board wants results and Jason wasn’t getting them, and it’s their responsibility to make a change when they see fit.”

