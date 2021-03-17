Sanasie reports Skerritt to CWI Ethics Committee

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) presidential election race was rocked on Tuesday, following news that presidential candidate Gary Sanasie has sought to report incumbent Ricky Skerritt to the CWI Ethics Committee.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest radio program, the Guyanese board member revealed that he had launched a formal complaint, written to CWI Corporate Secretary Alanna Medford-Sigh.

Sanasie’s grouse stems from allegations that Skerritt held a meeting with Guyana’s Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr without convening the full board. He further contents that the decisions taken at the meeting were deliberately made to give Skerritt an unfair advantage in his bid to secure re-election.

