WI need to be brutally honest, says Bradshaw

Former West Indies all-rounder, Ian Bradshaw, has warned the Caribbean side their batting has to be more clinical if they are to successfully defend their Twenty20 World Cup title in India later this year.

The 46-year-old said while West Indies defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the just-concluded series in Antigua, the home side lacked conviction in their batting and was also guilty of irresponsible stroke-play, which needlessly put the innings under pressure.

Bradshaw also urged West Indies management to be “brutally honest” with the squad in order to lift the level of performance.

“I’m disappointed by the manner of our victories,” said Bradshaw, who featured in five Tests and 62 One-Day Internationals.

