ICC Under-19 Mens Cricket World Cup 2022 takes centre stage ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is undertaking a thorough regional bid process for Caribbean countries wanting to host the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies at the start of next year as the countdown to the event begins. The tournament will feature 16 teams competing over a one-month period starting in early 2022. This is the first time the West Indies will host the event and it is likely to be staged across three host countries and will include the game’s future stars competing in 64 matches in the 50-over format. The teams will battle for one of the eight spots in the Super League stage before having the chance to win the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy. The remaining eight teams will fight for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Plate. West Indies have won the tournament once before, in February 2016 when they beat India in the final in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Ricky Skerritt, CWI President said: “Our Caribbean region now has another opportunity to host an ICC Global Tournament, with the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2022. This particular Under-19 cricket event has been growing in popularity because it puts on show the top teams and the future star players of world cricket. The expectations for a high standard of performance by our own Under-19 Rising Stars has elevated, and we have to do all we can to help them get well prepared.”

He added: “Most importantly, such a major undertaking reminds us that the people of the West Indies care greatly about cricket and are happy to welcome visiting cricketers, their families, and fans alike to our shores. Fortunately, three such major ICC world events have been successfully hosted by the Caribbean before, including the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2007, Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups in 2010; and the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2018. In spite of the challenges that will be faced, our past successes give us the confidence that our people are highly professional and competent and are more than capable of delivering a world-class event, despite having less than a year to deliver it.”

Countries have been required to demonstrate their ability to stage the matches by providing adequate match and training facilities, undergo a venue inspection, provide immigration, customs, medical and security support, as well as other operational and logistical requirements including accommodation for the members of the teams, match officials and broadcast crew.

Once all bids have been reviewed the successful host countries will be announced, which is expected within the next month. Those selected will have the opportunity to promote their country to over 75 million people who will be watching from all over the world. This tournament will also inject an estimated US$10 million into the economy of each host nation.

Johnny Grave, CWI CEO said: “Cricket West Indies is once again extremely proud to host an ICC Global event. The West Indies has provided a platform for teams across the world to showcase their talent, skills and hard work in our world-class facilities, driven by professional and hospitable people while being immersed in our Caribbean culture. The success of the last ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2018 that we hosted was testament to this, where CWI provided the stage for the cricketers to set new standards on the field and attract record-breaking crowds and television viewership.”

He added: "Our recent hosting successes have set the bar high for all future ICC tournaments in the region, and I am confident that CWI will continue to live up to those high standards when we host the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2022. We will use this tournament to inspire our young men and women to work hard to attain their goals in sports and academia and to one day represent their region on the global stage. We will leverage this tournament to improve the cricket facilities available at the age-group level and to continue to strengthen and build our relationships with governments, local cricket associations and businesses.”

0 comments