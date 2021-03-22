CWI president brands ethics complaint as 'wishful' attempt to disqualify him

Cricket West Indies (CWI) incumbent, Ricky Skerritt, has dismissed threats from presidential candidate Anand Sanasie as part of a ‘hopeful’ strategy designed to disqualify him from seeking re-election.

Earlier this week, Sanasie admitted to beginning procedures to bring Skerritt before the CWI Ethics Committee. If the complaint is ignored at the regional level, the Guyana Cricket Board Secretary has not ruled out instructing his attorneys to bring the matter before the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“He is creating an illusion that somehow I will be disqualified from the election,” Skerritt told Sports Grill.

