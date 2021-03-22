Alzarri Joseph to join Worcestershire for start of County Championship

Alzarri Joseph, the West Indies fast bowler, is to join Worcestershire as their overseas player for the opening weeks of the 2021 season.

Joseph, who is currently playing against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Antigua, will fly into the UK from the Caribbean on April 4, and will be available to Worcestershire for their first seven County Championship fixtures.

The ongoing Test is Joseph's 15th, in which he has claimed 34 wickets, in addition to a further 54 in 34 ODIs. He was part of the West Indies squad that toured England during last summer's bio-secure Test series, claiming three wickets in his two Test appearances at Southampton and Manchester.

"I am thrilled to be joining Worcestershire for the early part of the summer," Joseph said.

