Female cricketer Rashada Williams gets big cash boost to complete her college degree

Jamaica’s female cricketer Rashada Williams got a major boost in pursuit of her degree in Physical Education on Monday when she received a cheque for JMD$500,000 from the country’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange.

The money will assist with Williams’ tuition.

“In this particular case, I’m extremely proud because I happen to be the Member of Parliament. Rashada lives in my constituency. She’s a product of Spanish Town,” said Minister Grange.

“Through the Sports Development Foundation, she’s getting assistance to continue her education. And I really want to thank the Sports Development Foundation for the support that they’re giving her [and I want] to encourage her to continue to strive to be the best.”

