CWI election no-shows leave directors 'shocked, disappointed'

PRESIDENT of the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath said he was "shocked" by the absences of representatives from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) at Sunday's Cricket West Indies' (CWI) Annual General Meeting, resulting in its postponement to April 11.

Incumbent president Ricky Skerritt and vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow were expected to be challenged by Guyana's Anand Sanasie and vice-president candidate Calvin Hope of Barbados.

A CWI media release on Sunday said the AGM was supposed to start at 10 am but was adjourned owing to a lack of quorum.

CWI said, "The meeting, therefore, could not proceed to business as the CWI Articles of Association stipulate that nine representatives of the full members need to be present in-person to constitute a quorum. All eight representatives duly authorized to represent the Jamaica Cricket Association, Leeward Islands Cricket Board, TT Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Windward Islands Cricket Board were present."

