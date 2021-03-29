Windies focused squarely on winning second Test

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons has dismissed all notions his side will be satisfied with a draw in the second Test starting here today, contending they planned to approach the contest with a positive mindset in an attempt to win their second-consecutive series of the new year.

The home side controlled the first two-and-a-half days of the opening Test last week before Sri Lanka rebounded with an excellent batting performance in their second innings, to negate all chances of a West Indies victory.

And though watching his side easily bat out last Thursday's final day to earn a draw despite the pressure of a 375-run target, Simmons said West Indies would not be lowering their aspirations for the second Test.

“I'm never satisfied with a draw. I think the draw was important for us [in the last Test] because they played well in their second innings…but no I won't be [satisfied],” Simmons told a media conference yesterday.

“When you play not to lose, invariably you're going to make mistakes because you're going to be tentative in your approach at some point in time.

