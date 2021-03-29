Five bowlers the way forward, asserts Simmons

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons says West Indies will persist with their new strategy of a five-pronged attack despite failing to make enough inroads to win last week's opening Test against Sri Lanka.

With the return of former Captain Jason Holder who missed last month's two-Test series in Bangladesh, West Indies opted for four seamers with Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph joining specialist spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, in the hope of further improving the attack's firepower.

According to Simmons, the move also facilitated a higher place in the batting order for Holder, currently the world's leading all-rounder in Tests.

“We're going to look at the areas in which we go up one percent and try and improve, and one of the areas is to get 20 wickets in the Test match which is why we're playing five out-and-out bowlers,” Simmons said looking ahead to the second Test bowling off here today.

“I think that's the way we've got to play cricket. Jason is such a top-class all-rounder that we have the ability to do that (play five bowlers). We have the ability more than some sides who are doing it because of his all-rounder ability.

