Political divide in Windies cricket has gone to an all-time low  JCA boss

CONTENDING parties are lashing out at each other after Sunday's bizarre postponement of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) leadership election.

CWI presidential challenger Anand Sanasie is accusing incumbent Ricky Skerritt of not adhering to due process, which he said caused the no-show of some shareholder representatives at the virtual annual general meeting (AGM).

However, Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) boss Wilford “Billy” Heaven, a CWI director and ally of Skerritt, fired back, arguing that the absence of the representatives was an indication of mounting political tension in regional cricket.

Sanasie, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) secretary, and Calvin Hope of Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), are seeking to unseat the Kittitian Skerritt and Vincentian Dr Kishore Shallow for the respective CWI posts of president and vice-president.

“I am disappointed in the turn of events regarding the CWI AGM but this should be expected as the incumbent has total disregard for the CWI Articles and its provisions, especially as it relates to financial transparency and requirements for the elections process,” Sanasie told the Jamaica Observer via text message on Sunday.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

2 comments