Sandals Test Series: 3rd Day, 2nd Test

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Only 42.1 overs were possible due to rain, but West Indies took control of the match as they picked up five wickets on the third day of the second Sandals Test match against Sri Lanka.

Fast bowlers Jason Holder (2-39) and Alzarri Joseph (2-64) led the bowling attack and the home side now enter the fourth day with a lead of 104 runs while Sri Lanka have just two wickets in hand on a good pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Scoreboard: http://bit.ly/wivsl2ndtestscorecard

West Indies reduced Sri Lanka to 250-8 when a final shower swept across the ground at 5:07 pm, which brought the day’s play to an end. Pathum Nissanka has so far played well is an unbeaten 49 off 119 balls with four fours.

Highlights available here https://bit.ly/2LQTuxt to Caribbean viewers on West Indies YouTube channel from tomorrow at 4pm Eastern Caribbean Time/3pm Jamaica Time.

The match will resume on Thursday at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time) with a minimum of 98 overs due to be bowled.

0 comments