Gloucestershire sign West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite

The opening batsman, who replaced Jason Holder as red-ball skipper of the Windies last month, will head to the UK at the end of his country's ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to finish on Friday.

While it is possible he could make his Gloucestershire debut in their championship opener against Surrey next week, it is likelier he will make his bow for the county against Somerset in a fixture starting on April 15.

"I truly look forward to the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire," said the 28-year-old Brathwaite, who has had spells at Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and most recently Glamorgan

Read more at SkySports

0 comments