BCA, GCB 'mistake' has increased support for Skerritt, says Bassarath

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board chief Azim Bassarath believes both the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) had more than enough time to peruse the audited financial statements sent by Cricket West Indies (CWI), leaving them with no excuse not to attend last Sunday's annual general meeting (AGM).

Further, Bassarath believes the decision by both boards to snub the virtual AGM and force its postponement until April 11 was “a mistake” and had resulted in a strengthening of support for incumbent President Ricky Skerritt, and Vice-President Dr Kishore Shallow.

The veteran administration said while CWI had sent out the financials late, the management had given “reasonable excuses” for doing so. And after territorial boards received the e-mail containing the financials just before midday last Friday, Bassarath believes there was sufficient time to have reviewed them.

“The management of the board had submitted a reason, an excuse for not submitting the financials on time,” Bassarath said.

“I think the Barbados Cricket Association did waive the notice as was asked for by the management team and then they withdrew.

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

0 comments