Holder calls for big Windies effort on flat track today

Faced with a flat track in their quest for victory today, leading all-rounder Jason Holder has urged West Indies to “give a big effort” and not to think too much about conditions.

Admitting the pitch was “not the most conducive for faster bowlers”, Holder said it was now a matter for the home side to become innovative to take 10 wickets in the second Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and clinch the series.

Sri Lanka, set an improbable 377 for victory, ended yesterday’s fourth day on 29 without loss.

“It will take a lot of hard yards tomorrow but we’re up for it, everybody is up for it. If we can remain fresh in short bursts, give everything we’ve got in each burst, [we will do well],” Holder said after the day's play yesterday.

“All the captain can ask of us is a big effort. We’ve just got to give a big effort, keep the pitch out of our minds as much as possible and just give a really big effort.”

The pitch has remained good for batting throughout the affair and has shown little sign of any major deterioration.

