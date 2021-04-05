Simmons wants better pitches after Test series stalemate

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has urged authorities in the Caribbean to prepare more results-oriented pitches, after a nil-all draw in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Both matches finished in tame stalemates on flat wickets at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium and Simmons said it was important to provide more competitive pitches in the region to lift the profile of Test cricket.

“I think we, from a country standpoint, need to get better wickets where we can have Test matches that will create a result,” he said

“Even if we lost a Test match after it’s gone to the fifth day, you will still think that we’ve done well to get to the fifth day and were in with a chance of winning the Test match, so I think that’s an important part of it.”

The home side found themselves frustrated on Friday when Sri Lanka comfortably batted out the final day of the second Test to earn a draw.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments