Simmons brushes aside concern over the form of certain Windies batsmen

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Phil Simmons has brushed aside concern over the form of some members of the West Indies batting group in the just-concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Though West Indies produced solid batting performances throughout the series, opener John Campbell struggled with a mere 68 runs from four innings while Vice-Captain Jermaine Blackwood garnered only 42 runs from his four appearances.

But Head Coach Simmons said it was unrealistic to expect every batsman to strike form in every series, stressing the more important element was the overall batting success of the unit.

“In every series, you're not going to get every batsman firing,” Simmons pointed out.

“In one series you'll get two or three and in the next series you may get a different two or three, so the important thing is that the team is batting as a team and that every Test match, somebody is standing up, every Test match somebody is looking to get a hundred or a big score.

