Sir Clive leads former WI players signed up for mentorship programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Former West Indies captains, Sir Clive Lloyd, Jimmy Adams and Merissa Aguilleira were identified among a group of former internationals that will be part of a mentorship initiative organized by the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA).

The regional players’ body launched the initiative on Tuesday and said it strongly believes that the rich knowledge and wealth of experience that endures in West Indies cricket is crucial to the development of present and future players.

“I am excited about the opportunities that this initiative brings,” WIPA president Wavell Hinds said in a media release.

“I would like to thank all the former players who have agreed to partner with us, and I encourage our present players to make the most of the access being made available to them.”

