Grave: Territorial boards treated evenly

Chief executive Johnny Grave has defended Cricket West Indies’ treatment of territorial boards, contending the governing body had been “equitable” in its allocation of international fixtures and financial resources.

Noting CWI were ever cognisant about accusations of partiality towards certain territories, Grave said it was the board’s stated philosophy by way of policy, to ensure insularity was removed from the regional game.

“It’s a philosophy that we try to have, that’s why we took the view, certainly pre-COVID, to ensure that every international ground or every territory that had international cricket would have at least had a Test match or two white-ball games, and we would spread our cricket around the region trying to take any accusation of politics out of how we play cricket,” the Englishman explained.

“I think we, certainly on an equitable basis, fund all the franchises and fund all the territorial boards so there’s no favour shown or discrepancies between how we now allocate cricket or fund the territorial boards so I think in that respect, I think we’re doing as much as we can do.”.

