Holder an inspiration during Sri Lanka series  Harper

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Chief selector Roger Harper has praised deposed Captain Jason Holder's attitude during the recent Sri Lanka series, contending the all-rounder had been “exemplary” in his approach and a source of inspiration for his teammates.

The 29-year-old Holder was sacked as captain prior to the series and replaced by fellow Barbadian Kraigg Brathwaite, but remained a seminal figure throughout the two-Test rubber which ended in a nil-all stalemate on Good Friday.

He averaged 69 with the bat while scoring an unbeaten half-century in the second Test, and also finished the series with seven wickets after taking a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test.

“I thought Jason performed very well. He got a five-wicket haul in the first Test match and then, of course, the [71 not out] in the last innings as well,” Harper pointed out.

“But even more than his performance was the way he went about his business. I think from watching him in the nets and on the field you always heard him encouraging the players, trying to lift the guys and keep them really in high spirits.

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

0 comments