'Surprise package' Mayers could be genuine Windies all-rounder

Former West Indies fast bowler turned analyst, Richard ‘Prof’ Edwards, believes batsman Kyle Mayers could blossom into a genuine all-rounder for the regional team, buts needs to consider shedding a few pounds.

The 28-year-old has had a splendid start to his Test cricket career for the West Indies, bursting on stage with 210 on debut against Bangladesh. The innings helped lay the foundation for an expected away series win and catapulted the player into the spotlight.

“I’m saying that if he goes on and develops his bowling, he won’t trick batsmen as early as that again and he would have to consistently bowl well, but he can, he has the natural ability to bowl. However, he has to lose about 25 pounds. He is too young to have all that weight carrying around on him,” he added.

Read more at SportsMax

5 comments